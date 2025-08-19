Events Email Briefings
Hamas reportedly accepts ceasefire proposal

Aug 19, 2025, 6:14am EDT
An Israeli blackhawk flying over Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

Hamas reportedly accepted a ceasefire proposal similar to one previously agreed to by Israel. The Qatari-Egyptian plan would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and would require Israel to allow aid into the besieged territory: At least 263 people have died of starvation there, Al Jazeera reported.

The plan apparently includes both an initial ceasefire and a route to an end to the war. Mediators have intensified diplomatic efforts ahead of a possible Israeli incursion into Gaza City, but it is unclear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is amenable: His finance minister, a far-right politician whose support is crucial for Netanyahu’s coalition, posted online that he opposed a partial deal.

Tom Chivers
