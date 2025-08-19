Events Email Briefings
Google agrees new small modular nuclear reactor deal to power data centers

Aug 19, 2025, 6:41am EDT
Tanks containing coolant for servers are seen at a Google Data center in Saint Ghislain.
Yves Herman/File Photo/Reuters

An energy provider in Tennessee became the first US utility to reach an electricity deal with a small modular nuclear reactor company.

The three-way agreement between the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nuclear firm Kairos, and Google will cover a 50-megawatt reactor built to provide power to Google’s data centers in the state and neighboring Alabama.

SMRs are expected in time to be much faster and cheaper to build than traditional large reactors, while still providing significant power: The Kairos plant could power 50,000 homes.

Tech firms are increasingly turning to nuclear as a reliable source of clean energy as their demand for power goes up: Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have also struck deals with nuclear companies.

A chart showing the share of energy generated from nuclear for several nations and regions.
Tom Chivers
