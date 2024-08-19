Kyiv, Moscow both push dueling offenses

Ukraine and Russia appeared to make progress in their dueling offensives into each other’s territory over the weekend and on Monday.

Moscow claimed Kyiv had damaged a third major Russian bridge Monday, part of the country’s lightning push into the Kursk region that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said is designed to create a “buffer zone” against further Russian aggression. Moscow, meanwhile, closed in on securing a Ukrainian town, a key step towards securing the entirety of the Donetsk region that it illegally annexed but parts of which are still held by Kyiv’s forces.