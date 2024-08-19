SEC fines investor Carl Icahn for using company securities to secure billions in personal loans

The US Securities and Exchange Commission Monday charged billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises with civil securities fraud for failing to disclose billions of dollars worth of personal loans pledged against his company’s stock.

Icahn and the company will pay $500,000 and $1.5 million in fines, respectively, to settle the charges without admitting or denying the findings, the SEC said.

The SEC accused Icahn of pledging anywhere between 51% to 82% of his outstanding shares to secure personal loans of up to $5 billion, failing to disclose them to shareholders or federal regulators.