SEC fines investor Carl Icahn for using company securities to secure billions in personal loans

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Aug 19, 2024, 11:28am EDT
businessNorth America
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The News

The News

The US Securities and Exchange Commission Monday charged billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and Icahn Enterprises with civil securities fraud for failing to disclose billions of dollars worth of personal loans pledged against his company’s stock.

Icahn and the company will pay $500,000 and $1.5 million in fines, respectively, to settle the charges without admitting or denying the findings, the SEC said.

The SEC accused Icahn of pledging anywhere between 51% to 82% of his outstanding shares to secure personal loans of up to $5 billion, failing to disclose them to shareholders or federal regulators.

Know More

Know More

Icahn’s margin borrowing was first highlighted in a May 2023 report by short seller Hindenburg Research, which accused Icahn of “ponzi-like” behavior, putting pressure on Icahn’s stock after alleging his company was not estimating the value of its holdings correctly.

Icahn consolidated and amended his personal borrowings two months after the report, according to the SEC’s consent order.

