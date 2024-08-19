Biden’s balancing act at DNC

Joe Biden will make one of his last major speeches as US president Monday at the Democratic National Convention. He is expected “to get a hero’s welcome in Chicago” as Democrats hail him for putting party before personal ambitions by suspending his reelection campaign, The Hill wrote.

But the convention is essentially Biden’s torch-passing ceremony to Vice President Kamala Harris, and he faces a “difficult balancing act” of showcasing his presidency’s highlight reel without overshadowing his heir apparent, The Washington Post wrote. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also slated to speak at the convention Monday night.