Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Biden’s balancing act at DNC

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Updated Aug 19, 2024, 6:38pm EDT
Craig Hudson/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Joe Biden will make one of his last major speeches as US president Monday at the Democratic National Convention. He is expected “to get a hero’s welcome in Chicago” as Democrats hail him for putting party before personal ambitions by suspending his reelection campaign, The Hill wrote.

But the convention is essentially Biden’s torch-passing ceremony to Vice President Kamala Harris, and he faces a “difficult balancing act” of showcasing his presidency’s highlight reel without overshadowing his heir apparent, The Washington Post wrote. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also slated to speak at the convention Monday night.

AD