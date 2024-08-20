Biden set to pass the torch to Kamala Harris in DNC speech

US President Joe Biden is set to headline the opening night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, symbolically passing the torch to nominee Kamala Harris. In his last major address as the American president, Biden is expected to highlight his achievements without overshadowing Harris, who has rapidly gained momentum in the presidential race against Donald Trump.

Ahead of Biden’s speech, Harris made a brief and unexpected appearance on stage Monday to rousing cheers from the crowd, and thanked the president for his “historic leadership” and years of public service.

Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also slated to speak in Chicago on Monday night.