Biden set to pass the torch to Kamala Harris in DNC speech

The News
US President Joe Biden is set to headline the opening night of the Democratic National Convention Monday, symbolically passing the torch to nominee Kamala Harris. In his last major address as the American president, Biden is expected to highlight his achievements without overshadowing Harris, who has rapidly gained momentum in the presidential race against Donald Trump.
Ahead of Biden’s speech, Harris made a brief and unexpected appearance on stage Monday to rousing cheers from the crowd, and thanked the president for his “historic leadership” and years of public service.
Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also slated to speak in Chicago on Monday night.
SIGNALS
Biden expected to be crowned American hero in Chicago
Democrats have put the deep divisions that threatened to riven the party in late June and July far behind them, and Biden’s speech is symbolic of that renewed unity. As they rally behind Harris, they are also celebrating Biden for putting party before personal ambition, and he was expected “to get a hero’s welcome in Chicago,” The Hill noted. Biden’s appearance will also likely be one of his last major political speeches in more than 50 years of public service. “It feels like a Hall of Fame athlete that’s making the tour to stadiums in the final season,” said the founder of one center-left think tank, though he added it is as much of a “torch passing” ceremony to Harris.
Biden to focus on common themes uniting Democrats
Ahead of Biden’s speech, aides told The Washington Post that the focus was on the themes that guided his presidency and that Harris is expected to carry forward: Bolstering the middle class, promoting diplomacy, and protecting democracy. The goal was to perform a “difficult balancing act between celebrating his own role in moving the country ahead and paying tribute to his vice president and heir apparent,” The Post noted.
Biden to hide ‘bitterness’ toward Democrats who broke with him
In Chicago, the president is expected to “hide his bitterness” toward Democrats who pushed him to leave the race, The Daily Beast wrote. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been pinned as a central figure in Biden’s decision, and the two have reportedly not spoken since he suspended his campaign, according to The New York Times. Pelosi has seemed reluctant to admit she had a role in pushing Biden aside, and has expressed remorse that her actions may have harmed their decades-long friendship. Biden also reportedly is frustrated with former President Barack Obama, who is speaking at the convention on Tuesday, for not directly telling him that he should leave the race, Politico reported.