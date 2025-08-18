Events Email Briefings
Zelenskyy, Trump strike warmer tone at landmark White House meeting

Updated Aug 18, 2025, 6:32pm EDT
US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a family photo.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies pressed Donald Trump on security guarantees for Kyiv as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Monday’s landmark gathering at the White House was far warmer than the last time Zelenskyy visited Washington and clashed with Trump. Both men expressed hope for three-way talks with Putin aimed at ending the war, though fraught issues like territorial lines and the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine could pose hurdles to peace.

Even as the European leaders heaped praise on Trump and advocated for longterm support from Washington, the US president offered only vague signals over ensuring US guarantees for Kyiv’s security, and dodged questions about what exactly a deal might look like.

J.D. Capelouto
