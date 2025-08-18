Zelenskyy, Trump strike warmer tone at landmark White House meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies pressed Donald Trump on security guarantees for Kyiv as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Monday’s landmark gathering at the White House was far warmer than the last time Zelenskyy visited Washington and clashed with Trump. Both men expressed hope for three-way talks with Putin aimed at ending the war, though fraught issues like territorial lines and the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine could pose hurdles to peace.

Even as the European leaders heaped praise on Trump and advocated for longterm support from Washington, the US president offered only vague signals over ensuring US guarantees for Kyiv’s security, and dodged questions about what exactly a deal might look like.