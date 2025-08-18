Weight-loss drug Wegovy launches in South Africa

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in South Africa last week, marking its Africa debut and ramping up competition with rival Eli Lilly as it looks to expand its global reach.

Eli Lilly launched its drug, Mounjaro, in the country eight months earlier, though solely for patients with diabetes.

“One in two adults right now in South Africa is living with excess weight or obesity,” said Sara Norcross, general manager of Novo Nordisk South Africa, Reuters reported. That number is set to expand, with women — who face more biological risk factors, like menopause — particularly vulnerable. One recent study by the World Obesity Atlas forecasted that 45% of women in Africa will be overweight or obese by 2030.

However, access to weight-loss drugs remains a barrier: Mounjaro is priced at around 3,400 rand ($194) for four vials — a one-month supply — of its lowest dose. Wegovy’s pricing will be announced later this week, Novo Nordisk said. The drug maker is eyeing further expansion, saying it plans to launch in Egypt soon.