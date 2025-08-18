Uncommon bonds: Shoring up mineral supply chains

Both Republicans and Democrats are worried about how much control Beijing has over the supply of critical minerals, and they want to do something about it.

China supplies about 90% of the globe’s rare earth elements and handles the production of other key minerals that help power the world’s technology and clean energy products.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing simmer, legislators want to see the US peel its mineral supply chains away from China — by establishing more mining and production within its own borders and helping allies do the same. That has taken on added urgency after China imposed export controls on rare earths in response to US tariffs, before relenting as part of a trade truce.