Novo Nordisk halves Ozempic price in US

Ozempic is getting cheaper in the US.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharma giant behind the GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drug, said it halved the monthly cost to $499 for patients without health insurance.

Novo Nordisk has struggled in the US market this year: It was slow to introduce a direct-to-consumer sales platform, and competitors rolled out cheaper Ozempic copycats.

Rival Eli Lilly has outpaced Novo in weight loss medication prescriptions. The Danish firm is also facing trade pressures, as US President Donald Trump has threatened to hike duties on pharmaceutical imports.

But the Ozempic price cut could appease Trump, who has pushed for drug companies to lower their prices.