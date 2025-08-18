Israel steps up efforts to relocate Gazans

Israel stepped up efforts to relocate Gazans while intensifying its military push on the territory. Israeli officials have spoken to counterparts in several countries and territories, including Libya, South Sudan, Somaliland, and Syria about hosting Palestinians who agree to leave Gaza, while both Israel and the US have pressed Egypt to take people from the enclave, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rights groups have questioned, however, whether such resettlement would actually be voluntary, and the UN has suggested it could amount to ethnic cleansing. The reports came as Israel hammered Gaza City, forcing huge numbers of Palestinians to flee: The country has said its forces aim to take over the city in order to eradicate Hamas.