Electric vehicles break two range records, as models improve

Aug 18, 2025, 8:33am EDT
A Toyota EV car.
Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo/Reuters

Two new electric-vehicle records showcased the growing capacity of EVs.

A Polestar 3 SUV recently lasted 581.3 miles on a single charge, setting a Guinness World Record: The EV was helmed by “professional efficiency” drivers who stayed on mostly flat roads. And separately, an XPeng P7 sedan covered 2,461 miles in a single 24-hour period of near-relentless driving and charging, barely beating a prior record set by another Chinese automaker, Xiaomi.

EV manufacturers have spent years combatting “range anxiety,” but sales data indicates buyers are becoming less worried about the issue: 10.7 million EVs were sold worldwide in the first seven months of the year, a 27% increase on the same period in 2024.

A chart showing the size of the global electric car fleet, by year.
Prashant Rao
