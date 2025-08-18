China’s top diplomat to meet India’s Modi in New Delhi

China’s foreign minister was due to arrive in New Delhi for talks aimed at rebuilding relations five years after fierce border clashes — efforts which have also been given a fillip by trade pressure from Washington.

Wang Yi’s trip will include a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to visit China this month: The two countries’ soldiers clashed along their disputed border in 2020, and each still maintains upwards of 50,000 troops along the frontier.

Their relations have been bolstered by the White House, which next week is set to impose additional tariffs on India — much to New Delhi’s frustration — for its purchase of Russian oil, spurring it to pursue improved ties with Beijing.