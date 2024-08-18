‘A French monument’: Macron pays tribute to actor Alain Delon

French film actor Alain Delon has died. He was 88. A César film award winner, Delon was perhaps best known for playing antiheroes, and for collaborating with some of the most celebrated directors of the 1960s and ‘70s, including Jean-Luc Godard and French New Wave auteur Jean-Pierre Melville. In tribute, French President Emmauel Macron described Delon in a post on Sunday as a “French monument.”

Delon was also known for his looks, and in his The New York Times’ obituary, the outlet cited their critic at the time’s review of “Le Samouraï,” one of his most famous films, in which they described him as a “beautiful misfit.” Also on Sunday, his frequent co-star in times past, Brigitte Bardot, described him as “the best of France’s ‘prestige cinema,’” and “an ambassador of elegance.”