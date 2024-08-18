Belarus sends troops to Ukraine border as Kyiv continues Russia incursion

The News
Belarus has deployed about a third of its armed forces to its border, claiming similar deployments by Kyiv in the region, according to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lukashenko’s comments Sunday somewhat underscored the success of Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia. Ukrainian troops now control more than 1,100 square kilometers in Russia’s Kursk region, according to Kyiv. And on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a second bridge in the region, further disrupting Moscow’s ability to resupply its forces in the area.
Ukrainian officials have also said their troops have captured some 150 Russian prisoners of war.
Security analysts believe that Kyiv hopes to use its offensive as a bargaining chip for peace talks with Moscow, although so far, no such talks have been confirmed by either side.
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Russian diplomats had apparently walked away from a partial cease-fire negotiation in Qatar because of the incursion, however Russia denied the talks took place.