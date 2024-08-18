Belarus sends troops to Ukraine border as Kyiv continues Russia incursion

Belarus has deployed about a third of its armed forces to its border, claiming similar deployments by Kyiv in the region, according to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko’s comments Sunday somewhat underscored the success of Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia. Ukrainian troops now control more than 1,100 square kilometers in Russia’s Kursk region, according to Kyiv. And on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a second bridge in the region, further disrupting Moscow’s ability to resupply its forces in the area.

Ukrainian officials have also said their troops have captured some 150 Russian prisoners of war.