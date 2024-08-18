Blinken heads to Israel in renewed Gaza ceasefire push

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Israel this week to push for a ceasefire in Gaza after the White House proposed a new “bridging” plan to bring both Hamas and Israel toward a deal.

Talks based on the proposal are set to resume this week in Cairo.

At stake for the Biden Administration, The New York Times noted, is not just ending the conflict in Gaza, but averting a broader regional war with Iran, which has suggested it will delay a promised attack on Israel while the talks continue.

AD

Preceding Blinken’s visit were his French and British counterparts. In a joint article published on Sunday, the pair warned of a cycle of violence. “One miscalculation, and the situation risks spiralling into an even deeper and more intractable conflict.”