The US is distancing itself from its longtime scientific partner

Karina Tsui

/

The U.S. and China are severing ties in scientific research as tensions continue to accelerate between the two countries.

In Washington, some U.S. lawmakers are eager to see a decades-long joint science and technology agreement expire without further renewal. The agreement was signed in 1979 and has been routinely extended ever since.

The last time Beijing signed the agreement was in January 2018.