The US is worried that Ukraine won’t meet its counteroffensive’s key goal

U.S. intelligence officials don't believe it's possible for Ukraine to reach Melitopol, a southeastern city occupied by Russia. The city is key to Ukraine's offensive and goal of severing Russia's land bridge to Crimea, but Moscow's forces have fortifications and defensive lines in place. Ukraine may be able to breach one, "but can they breach all three and have enough forces available after taking attrition to achieve something more significant like taking Tokmak or something beyond that," military analyst Rob Lee asked in an interview with The Washington Post.