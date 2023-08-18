A look at Georgia’s last big RICO trial to understand the Trump timeline

In 2013, a grand jury indicted 35 Atlanta Public Schools teachers and administrators accused of participating in a scheme to illegally change students’ standardized test scores.

Just like in the Trump case, the defendants were charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, and Willis was the lead prosecutor on the case.

AD

The case was complex to begin with, and a litany of pretrial motions only lengthened the time it took to get to trial.

By 2015, when the trial finally began, most of the defendants had pleaded guilty. Of the 35 indicted, 12 went to trial, and 11 were found guilty. The trial itself lasted eight months, the longest in Georgia’s history.

And proceedings in the case have continued into this year, as some of the convicted educators sought reductions in their sentences.

The APS cheating scandal case will likely lose it title as the state’s longest trial to the ongoing RICO case in Fulton County against alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang, including rapper Young Thug. Jury selection, which began in January, has yet to be completed.