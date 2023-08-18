Dozens feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde

Officials believe there are untold numbers of "ghost shipwrecks" floating in the Atlantic and Mediterranean oceans. The route between North Africa and Italy is considered the most deadly path for migrants entering Europe, but the journey from Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands is just as dangerous. "The only difference is that we have little information because this route is poorly monitored," Flavio Di Giacomo, of the IOM, told The Guardian. "These are long journeys, subject to strong Atlantic winds and only a few of those who leave arrive at their destination."