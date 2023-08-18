DeSantis Super PAC defends its debate document dump

A top official at Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis Super PAC, defended its decision to publicly post a massive trove of polling, opposition research, and debate tips that has become a potential headache for the candidate this week after its discovery by the New York Times.

Ken Cuccinelli, the former Trump administration official who founded the PAC, told Semafor in an interview Friday that he did not feel that uploading the material to a political consultant’s website, where it was found, was a mistake.

“It’s an information dump, publicly, and the risk of doing that is you’re sharing it with everybody,” Cuccinelli said. “And we’re okay. You know, it’s not preferred, but we’re always going to stay legal.”