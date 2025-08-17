Israel protesters launch mass demonstration, strike to push for hostage deal

Israeli protesters on Sunday demanded the government secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, in one of the country’s largest demonstrations since the start of the war in Gaza.

Protesters also announced a nationwide strike, reflecting growing domestic discontent over Israel’s plans to expand the war: The military is preparing to occupy Gaza City and move Palestinians out of combat zones.

“Israel is as divided now as at any time in its history,” the BBC’s international editor wrote. And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “presiding over fault lines in Israel that have opened into chasms.”

Hamas has reportedly signaled it is open to some concessions in ceasefire talks, but Israel said it is no longer interested in a partial truce.