Why Kenya is turning teachers into its next big export

NAIROBI — Kenya has a plan to increase a key new export: teachers.

It wants to send teachers to wealthier countries such as the United States and Gulf nations, as part of an aggressive strategy to cut unemployment and boost remittances.

Late last month, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi unveiled the first cohort of nearly 70 teachers destined for schools in the US. The Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the teachers got jobs through a partnership between the labor ministry and two private companies.

But critics warn the policy risks exacerbating the country’s already dire shortage of teachers.