Zelenskyy extends martial law — delaying parliamentary elections

Karina Tsui

/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation Thursday extending martial law and general mobilization until Nov. 15 — sowing doubts over whether the country’s parliamentary elections, due to take place before Oct. 29 — will go ahead.

The Ukrainian constitution prohibits elections while martial law is enacted. The mobilization measure bans men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. Both measures were imposed at the start of Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv in February 2022 and have been extended several times ever since.