Trustbusters tackle cozy corporate boards

The latest front in Washington’s antitrust crackdown has nothing to do with gouging consumers, monopolizing industries, squeezing vendors, stiffing workers, or any of the other infractions that have caught the eye of the Biden administration’s beefed-up agencies.

Instead, 15 board members at 11 companies have resigned on the orders of the U.S. Justice Department because they also served on the board of a rival. Many have been private-equity executives who earned their seats through investments.

In an early warning shot, Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel was forced off the board of concert promoter and ticketer Live Nation in 2021. This week, two directors at Pinterest resigned from the board of Nextdoor, the virtual neighborhood water cooler, under pressure from the DOJ, which deemed both companies to be social networks.

In between, directors at insurers, airlines, and cloud-computing firms have all been forced to choose between their spots in rival boardrooms.

The latest big study found that in 2016, 63% of companies had more than one board member serving at another company in the same industry, and 11% had more than one board member serving at a direct competitor.

AD

Antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter said in March that the DOJ had 17 active investigations into overlapping board postings, which he called “a key driver of concentration for the last forty years.”

“Let me be clear,” he said, “we’re just getting started.”