Some Republicans tire of indictments

A new poll shared exclusively with Semafor finds that Donald Trump’s legal troubles could prove fatal in a general election.

The survey may carry extra weight for Democrats because it was conducted by Joel Benenson, the pollster for Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

It finds that 24% of Republicans say the charges make them less likely to vote for Trump against President Joe Biden — “more than enough to swing a close general election,” according to a memo accompanying the results.

The poll still finds Trump and Biden tied at the moment, at 46% a piece.