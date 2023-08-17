Germany is one step closer to legalizing cannabis

Karina Tsui

The German government approved a bill to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. If enacted, the country would be among one of the most liberal places in Europe for marijuana use.

The legislation, which is highly contested in Berlin, would permit people over the age of 18 to possess up to one ounce (25 grams) of the drug per day for recreational purposes, and would also allow the growth of up to three plants per person.