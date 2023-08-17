Fulton County investigates threats against grand jurors who indicted Trump

The Fulton County sheriff’s department is investigating threats made against Georgia grand jurors who indicted former President Donald Trump for election interference.

The jurors’ personal information had been shared on various platforms, authorities said. NBC news reported that the information included their names and addresses, and that data was uploaded to a ”fringe website that often features violent rhetoric.”

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty,” the sheriff’s office said.

