noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Fulton County investigates threats against grand jurors who indicted Trump
TweetEmailWhatsapp
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Aug 17, 2023, 3:05pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Fulton County investigates threats against grand jurors who indicted Trump

Fulton County Sheriff
REUTERS/Cheney Orr
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

The Fulton County sheriff’s department is investigating threats made against Georgia grand jurors who indicted former President Donald Trump for election interference.

The jurors’ personal information had been shared on various platforms, authorities said. NBC news reported that the information included their names and addresses, and that data was uploaded to a ”fringe website that often features violent rhetoric.”

“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

AD