Video game actors go on strike over AI protections

More than 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild will stop taking on video-game voice acting projects after negotiations broke down over a new contract.

The guild’s provisions govern both voice and movement performance, and cover not only using those performances as the basis for new ones, but also the use of AI to create entirely new performances.

Video-game actors say industry negotiators’ proposals don’t offer protection for behind-the-scenes “motion capture” work that doesn’t involve faces or voices. “They just consider us data,” a member of SAG-AFTRA’S negotiating team told NPR.