US and allies present ceasefire deal to Israel and Hamas

The US and its partners said on Friday they have put forth a proposal to Israel and Hamas that “closes the remaining gap” between the two sides that have so far prevented a ceasefire in Gaza.

The announcement came after two days of negotiations in Qatar, and senior officials will meet again before the end of next week to try to seal the ceasefire deal and ensure the release of Hamas’ hostages.

While Hamas and Israel have agreed to the broad contours of a deal, both blame each other for the lack of an agreement so far. Israel has not yet commented on Friday’s proposal, and the militant group “did not sound enthusiastic” about it, according to the Associated Press.

A potential escalation in the Middle East hinges on a ceasefire, as Iran has suggested that an agreement could blunt its retaliation against Israel for the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.