Sweden, Pakistan report mpox cases

Sweden and Pakistan both reported their first cases of mpox, which the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency this week linked to a growing outbreak in Africa.

Meanwhile Chinese authorities said they would begin monitoring people and goods entering the country for the virus. The spread of the disease has sent the stock price of mpox vaccine makers soaring amid a global lack of doses.

According to an African health organization, the continent — in parts of which the virus has long been endemic — has just 200,000 of the more than 10 million vaccines it needs to control the outbreak.