Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Sweden, Pakistan report mpox cases

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Mizy Clifton
Updated Aug 16, 2024, 7:56am EDT
Swedish epidemiologists hold a press conference on mpox. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Sweden and Pakistan both reported their first cases of mpox, which the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency this week linked to a growing outbreak in Africa.

Meanwhile Chinese authorities said they would begin monitoring people and goods entering the country for the virus. The spread of the disease has sent the stock price of mpox vaccine makers soaring amid a global lack of doses.
According to an African health organization, the continent — in parts of which the virus has long been endemic — has just 200,000 of the more than 10 million vaccines it needs to control the outbreak.

AD