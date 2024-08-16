Kamala Harris adopts populist economic agenda in effort to beat Trump

From child tax credits to cutting grocery bills, Vice President Kamala Harris released a slew of economic positions Friday that gave voters the first insight into how the Democratic presidential candidate would handle the economy if elected. These include offering a tax credit for families with newborns, canceling medical debt, lowering prescription drug costs, and banning grocery store price gouging.

Some Democratic leaders have argued that an “aggressively populist” agenda is necessary to beat former President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported. Inflation and the economy have consistently polled as a top concern for voters. As of July, a YouGov survey showed Americans were more likely to trust Trump to handle the issues than Biden, but a new poll conducted this month showed Harris leading her opponent on the matter. Trump’s positions on the economy include cutting the corporate tax rate, bolstering border security, and removing red tape on oil, natural gas, and coal projects.

Harris detailed her economic agenda Friday during a speech in North Carolina — a swing state — days before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, saying that Trump’s recently announced economic plan would “devastate the middle class, punish working people and make the cost of living go up for millions of Americans.”