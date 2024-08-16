Israeli settlers set fire to houses and cars as West Bank violence intensifies

Dozens of Israeli settlers set fire to houses and cars in a village in the occupied West Bank, leaving at least one person dead on Thursday night. The masked settlers stormed the village of Jit, opening fire and lobbing tear gas at residents, Palestinian authorities said.

A White House spokesperson said the attacks — which come amid ongoing ceasefire talks over the war in Gaza — were “unacceptable and must stop.” The EU’s foreign policy chief said he will propose sanctions on the settler’s’ supporters in response to the attack, including some in government.