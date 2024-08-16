Gaming giants are looking to Africa for growth

Global gaming giants are increasingly looking to Africa for growth as the continent’s video games market rapidly expands.

The African gaming sector’s annual revenue is expected to cross $1 billion for the first time this year, up from $862.1 million in 2022. The Middle East and Africa games market is projected to record the highest growth among all regions this year, at 8.9%, according to new report by games market data provider Newzoo. By comparison, the North American market is expected to grow by just 0.6%.

The world’s youngest population, rapidly expanding internet connectivity, and increasingly widespread smartphone access are among factors driving growth of Africa’s games market. Gaming startups on the continent are attracting more funding and firms such as Disney, Electronic Arts (EA) and Riot Games are partnering with African gaming studios.

“In the last 12 months we have seen a huge uptick in interest in the African (gaming) industry by the big international firms,” Jay Shapiro, founder of Pan African Gaming Group (PAGG), a collective of African game studios, told Semafor Africa.

Shapiro also said that investment in African gaming startups had been increasing in recent years, attributing it to factors including slowed growth in North America and aging demographics in Europe that he said had drawn more attention to Africa.