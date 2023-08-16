Trump’s expected delay tactic that could scramble the Georgia case

J.D. Capelouto

Donald Trump is expected to try to move his new criminal case in Georgia to federal court — a potential delay tactic that could complicate the trial. One of his co-defendants is already trying.

Less than 24 hours after he was indicted in the massive racketeering case, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed to move his state charges to federal court. Ex-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark may follow suit.