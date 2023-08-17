Here are each of Trump’s 91 criminal charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump now faces a total of 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments.

The charges come following some years-long investigations and will significantly shape the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is still widely expected to prevail as the Republican nominee.

The four indictments against Trump include the hush money case in New York, the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, the Jan. 6 case, and finally, election interference in Georgia.

Here are each of the 91 charges against Trump.