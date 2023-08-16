UN warns of mounting humanitarian crisis in Sudan

Humanitarian efforts are underfunded, creating challenges for aid organizations attempting to offer relief. And foreign workers are hesitant to provide additional funding to unknown local NGOs operating in Sudan. In some cases, refugees who have fled to neighboring states — many of which are already struggling with conflict, economic crises, or the risk of famine — found conditions so poor that they opted to return to Sudan. "It's mostly hunger that drives people to go back," one refugee told Voice of America, adding that if there were adequate tents, food, and water, there would be no need to return to their home country.