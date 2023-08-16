Exiled Russian journalists report attempted poisonings

Russian journalists who flee to other countries often let their guard down after they arrive, and may not be as diligent about their security. This can put them at greater threat of being targeted by the Kremlin. Elena Kostyuchenko, a journalist with Meduza who said she was poisoned in Berlin, wrote that she began to smell of rotten fruit shortly after her poisoning. Initially, she believed that she had contracted COVID-19: "My stomach was hurting more and more. It even hurt to touch my skin. I hardly slept that night or several nights that followed."