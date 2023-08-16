noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Bottom Line: Is an overheated planet the ‘new normal’?
TweetEmailWhatsapp
Steve Clemons
Steve Clemons
Updated Aug 16, 2023, 2:54pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Bottom Line: Is an overheated planet the ‘new normal’?

Al Jazeera
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

With wildfires and relentless heatwaves, 2023 is on track to become the hottest year on record.

But temperatures have been rising for years, and journalist Jeff Goodall has been travelling throughout the US to document the changes that are already happening to life on the planet. He writes about his experiences in his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.

Join host Steve Clemons on Al Jazeera’s the Bottom Line in this wide-ranging conversation on global warming change with Goodall and climate journalist Steve Mufson.

AD