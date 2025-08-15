Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump’s Nobel ambitions likely driving Ukraine talks

Aug 15, 2025, 7:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters

A desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize appears to be motivating US President Donald Trump’s efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump cold-called the Norwegian finance minister last month to discuss the prize, the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reported.

Several countries have already nominated him for the award; Trump claimed credit for defusing border clashes between India and Pakistan in May and a long-running dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump is “obsessed” with the prize, Le Monde argued, partly because his first predecessor Barack Obama won one early in his presidency: He grumbled last year that “If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

Tom Chivers
AD