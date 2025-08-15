Trump’s Nobel ambitions likely driving Ukraine talks

A desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize appears to be motivating US President Donald Trump’s efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump cold-called the Norwegian finance minister last month to discuss the prize, the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reported.

Several countries have already nominated him for the award; Trump claimed credit for defusing border clashes between India and Pakistan in May and a long-running dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump is “obsessed” with the prize, Le Monde argued, partly because his first predecessor Barack Obama won one early in his presidency: He grumbled last year that “If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”