Qatar offers thousands of jobs to Afghan refugees

Around 8,000 Afghans have applied for jobs in Qatar, under an expanded labor agreement with Kabul.

Doha is offering 1,800 roles in management, engineering, hospitality, and mechanics to the more than four million Afghans who have been deported or pressured to leave Iran and Pakistan in the past two years, according to AFP.

For Afghanistan, where jobs are scarce and the economy has been battered since the Taliban takeover, overseas employment is a crucial lifeline. For Qatar, it’s part of a broader push to diversify its foreign labor pool and fill roles beyond the World Cup-era boom.