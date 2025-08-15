All eyes on Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire.

Putin wants to drive a wedge between the US and its allies, one analyst wrote for the Carnegie Endowment: His proposal that Ukraine give up the Donbas region to Russia is unacceptable to Kyiv and Brussels but seems to have won favor with Trump.

Nonetheless the talks could be helpful, Foreign Policy argued, if they create the first step towards a more detailed ceasefire deal.

Trump reassured European Union leaders yesterday that he would not strike a deal over Kyiv’s head, but the bloc has “no huge expectations” and fears Putin will trick Trump into thinking he wants peace, Politico reported.