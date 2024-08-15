UK allows Ukraine to use its weapons on Russian soil

Ukraine is using weapons provided by Western governments, including the UK, US, and Germany, as part of its ongoing incursion into Russia.

Ukraine is “free to use” British weapons on Russian soil, a spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said, adding that Ukraine’s right to self-defense can include operations inside Russia.

AD

German and US armored fighting vehicles, as well as UK tanks have been involved in Ukraine’s ground operation, the largest direct attack on Russia since World War II.