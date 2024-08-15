Global access to safe drinking water may be significantly overestimated

More than 4.4 billion people in low and middle income countries lack access to safely managed drinking water, twice as many as the United Nations and World Health Organizations had previously estimated, according to new research.

The scientists used household survey data, satellite observations, and geospatial modeling to make detailed maps that traced drinking water supply across 135 lower and middle income countries.

The biggest hurdle to access to safely managed drinking water was fecal contamination, affecting nearly half the population of these regions.

The difference in the WHO and UN’s estimates and the new estimate has to do, on some level, with the data, Esther Greenwood, the study’s lead author, told Semafor. Her team looked at the household level, in contrast to the UN and WHO, which seemingly made their calculations at the population level, she said.