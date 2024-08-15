Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian over Nord Stream sabotage

German authorities reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man over the 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, an attack that disrupted gas supplies to Europe.

Moscow, Kyiv, Washington, and London have all variously traded blame over the act of sabotage, and though Berlin is after a Ukrainian man — whom German media said subsequently escaped back to Ukraine — Polish officials have previously argued signs of Ukrainian involvement were a “false flag” planted by Russia.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a plan to blow up the pipeline before later calling it off, only for his own commander-in-chief to go ahead anyway. Kyiv denied those allegations.