Trump seeks to delay sentencing in hush money case until after presidential election

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Aug 15, 2024, 1:25pm EDT
politics
Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courtroom in May. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
The News

Donald Trump has asked the judge overseeing his hush money criminal case to push sentencing back from Sept. 18 until after the presidential election in November.

In a letter to the court dated Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers argued that sentencing the former president in September could amount to election interference. The date had already been pushed back from July.

“There is no basis for continuing to rush,” the attorneys wrote, noting that the current schedule would also give the defendant little time to respond to the judge’s pending decision, due on Sept. 16, about whether to throw out some or all of the charges after the US Supreme Court ruled Trump had some presidential immunity while in office.

Know More

Each of the 34 felony counts Trump has been convicted of comes with a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison, but jail time is uncommon for first-time offenders convicted of falsifying business records in New York.

