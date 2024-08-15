Columbia University president resigns over handling of Gaza protests

Columbia University’s president, Minouche Shafik, resigned on Wednesday due to fallout from her administration’s handling of on-campus protests.

The Ivy League school in New York became the tumultuous epicenter of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations seen on campuses across the US, and a major target for the political backlash the followed.

Katrina Armstrong, the CEO of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has been appointed as interim president.

Shafik had faced criticism from both pro-Palestinian groups and Jewish student groups and alumni, as well as US lawmakers, for her handling of the protests, which came to a head after Shafik authorized city police to clear encampments in April, resulting in multiple arrests.