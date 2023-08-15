Why the Georgia RICO case could be dangerous for Trump — and tricky for prosecutors

Thanks to Donald Trump’s latest criminal case, Americans are about to get a crash course on Georgia’s RICO law.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants now face charges under the state’s longstanding anti-racketeering statute, along with a host of other potential felonies, over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, thanks to the sweeping indictment a Fulton County grand jury handed down late Monday night.

First enacted in 1980 in order to help crack down on gangs and organized crime, Georgia’s RICO statute could pose a special danger for Trump. Legal experts say that charges under it are in some ways easier to prove than an ordinary conspiracy case, and could help prosecutors flip his associates. Convictions also carry a prison sentence of between five and 20 years. Since it’s a state crime, Trump would be ineligible for a federal pardon. The governor couldn’t pardon him either, since Georgia only gives that power to a five-member board.

“He could be looking at some serious prison time,” Danny Porter, the former district attorney in nearby Gwinnett County, told Semafor.