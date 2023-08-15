Maui locals fume about tourists after wildfire

Tourism "normalizes and conceals the current dystopian reality" of poverty and climate change experienced by local Hawaiians, one activist told CNN last year. Over-tourism has contributed to the destruction of ancestral land and Hawaii's ecosystem, with Maui residents in 2021 begging tourists to stop visiting during a water shortage crisis . Other locals have been working on creating new tourist experiences that prioritize education about colonization, militarization, and tourism over beach days.