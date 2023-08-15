Maui’s wildfires could send housing and insurance prices soaring

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green had recently declared a housing emergency in the state to combat the housing shortage by making it easier to build. The wildfires are now likely to drive Hawaii’s housing prices — one of the most expensive markets in the U.S. — even higher. Partly because 40% of Maui’s housing stock is vacation rentals, the median house price there had surpassed $1 million before the fires. “Many of the displaced families are now going to be looking for local housing, raising demand for what little housing is available ,” said Justin Tyndall, an economics professor at the University of Hawaii.